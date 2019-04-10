The man wanted in a March 24 fatal shooting on Louisiana Avenue turned himself over to police Wednesday.
Taveon Malik Leary, 20, of Lafayette, surrendered to law enforcement and is being booked on second-degree murder into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, Lafayette Police spokesman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
Leary was wanted in the killing of 22-year-old Kenderick Flugence Jr.
Flugence was killed in a shooting at the Mon Chateau apartment complex in the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue. Officers responded to a call around 8 p.m. and found Flugence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot, police said.
First responders took Flugence to a local hospital where he died.