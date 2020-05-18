A Jennings man was killed Sunday night when his vehicle left the roadway, hit a ditch and rolled over several times, ejecting him.
Louisiana State Troop D responded to the single-vehicle crash on Koll Road near Elton Drive in Acadia Parish shortly before 9 p.m. Troopers said Jerrod R. Blanchard, 36, was unrestrained while driving his 1997 Ford F150 truck.
The preliminary investigation revealed Blanchard was westbound when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle left the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remained under investigation Monday morning.
Louisiana state law requires vehicle occupants to be properly restrained in all seating positions, day or night, Troopers said. Statistics show the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained.
Troop D has investigated 12 fatal crashes resulting in 14 deaths in 2020.