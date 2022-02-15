Lafayette Consolidated Government has filed a lawsuit to have a Lafayette Police Department officer fired again after he successfully challenged his termination over a failed drug test he says was tied to CBD use.
The city filed the appeal in the 15th Judicial District Court on Jan. 12, about three weeks after the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board voted 3-1 to reinstate Bernard Anderson, who was fired for failing a pair of drug tests. The reinstatement included back pay.
Anderson was terminated in June after two drug screens, an initial test and sample re-screening, returned evidence of marijuana metabolites in his urine. The metabolites are chemical substances created when the body breaks down tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana.
Anderson was required to test after he was in an on-duty traffic crash Dec. 24, 2020.
The officer said the positive tests stemmed from consistent use of a CBD sleep aid he tried on recommendation from his wife’s nursing co-workers. Anderson said he did not use marijuana.
The city wants the board’s decision to be overturned and wants Anderson to be fired again.
At his December appeal hearing, Anderson’s attorney Allyson Prejean argued the marijuana metabolites found in Anderson’s urine could have come from use of CBD and that the urinalysis didn’t differentiate between illicit marijuana and CBD used.
She also argued that tests were not run to ascertain how much THC was contained in Anderson’s drops or if the levels matched advertisements on the bottle.
Michael Corry, representing LCG, argued that LCG has a zero tolerance policy for substance abuse. Rick Zeno, LCG human resources manager, acknowledged that LCG’s policies do not specifically address CBD.
CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound found in the cannabis plant and can be extracted either from hemp or marijuana, two varieties of cannabis. CBD is often derived from hemp, which the Congressional Research Service defines as containing less than 0.3 percent THC.
In 2019, the Louisiana legislature passed bills to create a framework to produce industrial-grade hemp and allow for the sale of hemp-derived CBD products.