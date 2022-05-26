Amid heightened fears of school violence in the wake of Tuesday’s deadly attack at a Texas elementary school, the Lafayette Parish School System partnering with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office to speed law enforcement response times to incidents on school campuses.
The new initiative would be a fully integrated, real-time monitoring program with law enforcement, according to a news release from Superintendent Irma Trosclair, and would be the first such program in the state.
The new program is intended to make use of LPSO’s Real Time Crime Center, launched in 2021, which uses video surveillance cameras across the parish to increase how law enforcement responds to crimes and solves cases.
LPSS’ phone lines will be linked to the Lafayette Communications System emergency call center, according to the school system statement, so when a call is placed to the center, the system will not only automatically populate the location of the caller, but it will alert officers of a potential situation and as a result improve response time.
“With this monitoring system in place, first responders will be able to assist with a myriad of potential situations that can occur on school campuses, which can greatly impact outcomes,” Trosclair said. “Every second counts when responding to a situation. This partnership strengthens our commitment to student and staff safety, and I continue to be grateful that law enforcement agencies work closely with us to add additional layers of safety and crisis response measures to keep our schools safe.”
The real-time crime center has access to about 1,700 cameras around the parish, a combination of traffic cameras, public surveillance cameras from multiple law enforcement agencies and private security cameras, as well as in-unit dash cameras in sheriff’s office vehicles and deputies’ body worn cameras.
The partnership with schools isn't just about decreased response times, said John Mowell, public information officer for the sheriff's office. He said it's more about increasing the effectiveness of the response.
The center’s agents can monitor deputy activity and keep eyes and ears on a situation when a deputy is alone, essentially serving as virtual backup, according Captain Jack Lightfoot, the executive officer of the support services division. The agents can pull information on a subject in question, watch for surprises and contact backup if needed, he said in February, when the center was revealed to the public.
Mowell said the partnership wasn't in direct response to the school shooting in Texas.
"The conversation began in February when the superintendent and staff visited the real-time crime center," Mowell said. But it wasn't until recently that the contract was signed.
“As technology advances, the LPSO continues to lead the way and utilize the latest in investigative techniques and software,” Sheriff Mark Garber said in a prepared statement. “By doing so, we have a distinct advantage in quickly detecting and reacting to criminal activity. These advantages have proven to be a direct and tangible benefit to our first responders as they bravely serve and protect the most valuable members of our community — our children.”