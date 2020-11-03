A 25-year-old Rayne man was arrested on multiple charges following a shooting on the interstate that left multiple people injured, KATC reported.

Frank Leopaul was arrested on charges of assault by drive-by shooting, first-degree feticide, and six counts of attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

The shooting happened about 9:20 p.m. Oct. 22. on Interstate 10 near mile marker 84, according to Sheriff KP Gibson.

The victim’s vehicle left Crowley entering the interstate traveling east. As the victim’s vehicle reached the area of mile marker 84 multiple shots were fired into the vehicle from a separate vehicle traveling the same direction.

The victim’s vehicle came to rest after crossing the median and entering the westbound lanes of I-10. Gibson says there was no crash as a result of this incident.

The victim's vehicle was occupied by six people at the time of the shooting including two adults and four juveniles.

In all, five people were struck from the gun fire, two were in critical condition.

The sheriff's office believes that the shooting was a deliberate act aimed towards the people in the vehicle and not a road rage or random act.

I-10 was closed in the area following the shooting.

As this investigation remains open and active, APSO is unable to release any additional information at this time.