A former Lafayette Christian Academy teacher and coach was arrested Tuesday after accusations of an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
Greg Fontenot, 32, was arrested on a count of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student after turning himself over to law enforcement. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, a statement from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Fontenot was arrested after deputies received information about inappropriate sexual conduct between Fontenot and a 17-year-old student at Lafayette Christian Academy. Fontenot previously coached baseball and taught at the school.
His bond was set at $50,000 and the jail’s online inmate roster no longer listed Fontenot as in custody as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Louisiana state law says prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student occurs when an educator engages in a sexual act upon a student or in the presence of a student, when the student is between ages 17 and 21 and attends the educator’s school.