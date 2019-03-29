The Lafayette Fire Department is searching for an arsonist after a laundry room fire at the Pinhook South Apartments Friday.
Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Merchants Boulevard around 3 p.m. and had the scene under control within 15 minutes, Lafayette Fire spokesman Alton Trahan said. No apartment units were impacted by the fire, but the detached laundry room building sustained heavy fire damage.
The laundry room was inoperable and has not been in use for some time, and no utilities were supplied to the building, he said.
Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set, Trahan said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Crime-Stoppers, 232-TIPS or the fire department at 337-291-8716.