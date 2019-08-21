The Lafayette Police Department is testing a safe alternative for securing individuals when responding to mental health calls.
Deputy Chief Reginald Thomas said the department noticed a recent increase in order of protective custody calls, where officers are called to bring someone in for a mental health evaluation when they won’t seek care voluntarily. Thomas said these individuals haven’t necessarily committed a crime and approaching them with care is important.
On Aug. 15, the department met with team members from Wrap Technologies, Inc., which produces the BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that shoots a Kevlar tether at an individual from 10 to 25-feet away and secures them, like remote handcuffs.
At the meeting, Thomas and other officers were introduced to the device and tested it out on a training dummy. The deputy chief said the device is easy to use, lightweight and able to fit on an officer’s tool belt, which makes it easily accessible in the field.
“I can think of many situations in the past where it could be used,” Thomas said.
Currently, officers rely on good communication to handle OPC calls and interactions with suspects with mental illness. After that, they only have what’s on their gun belts, including a taser, handcuffs and gun, he said.
“I would prefer any time that we can solve a situation that we solve it with non-lethal [weapons] and without putting our hands on anybody,” Thomas said.
The BolaWrap can help bridge the gap, he said, but purchasing the device isn’t a done deal yet. About five officers are being trained on the devices and will test them out in the field. If it’s the right tool for the department, they’ll look at purchasing units, Thomas said.
Each unit costs about $900 and if the department purchases them, they’ll probably aim to have a few on each patrol shift, rather than have each officer outfitted with them, at least initially, Thomas said.
BolaWrap master instructor Jeremy Steward said the device is made of a plastic launcher that’s loaded with a cartridge containing an 8-foot Kevlar tether. The cord is anchored at each end with a pellet and four number 10 fishhooks held in place by industrial-strength adhesive. The Kevlar tether is propelled by a .380 partial charge blank, he said.
The tether travels at 640 feet per second, or roughly 436 miles per hour, according to the Wrap Technologies website.
The tether launches at an angle, becomes taut at about 8 feet and then snaps around the subject, looping twice before the fishhooks embed in the individual’s clothing and secures the wrap, Steward said. The tether can hold up to 350 pounds of strength and must be cut off, he said.
Wrap Technologies, Inc. Chief Strategy Officer Donald De Lucca worked in law enforcement for over 30 years and served as police chief in Miami Beach, Doral and Golden Beach in Florida. He said the response to the device has been overwhelmingly positive. Police work often “is not pretty” and officers want to find more humane and safe ways to engage individuals when they can, De Lucca said.
Seventy police departments are currently testing the BolaWrap in the field and another 1,200 departments are waiting for demonstrations, he said.
“It’s not the answer for everything but I think it can be the answer for a lot of things,” De Lucca said.
Unlike a taser, the BolaWrap doesn’t cause the subject to seize up and lose control of their muscle movement, so if the individual were to trip and fall, they could still use their arms and legs to catch themselves. There’s less risk of secondary injury, Steward said.
Steward said the BolaWrap isn’t intended for us when a subject is actively trying to harm or fight an officer or if they’re running away. It’s intended for use early in an interaction when a subject is passively non-compliant, having a mental health crisis or is walking away and ignoring officer direction when the person doesn’t have the legal right to, he said.
The BolaWrap also isn’t intended to be a catch-all solution, De Lucca said.
“Like any tool law enforcement needs or uses there’s always a follow plan. You don’t just use an electronic device and you don’t just put them in handcuffs and leave somebody standing.,” De Lucca said. “You’re securing somebody from a distance but obviously then training comes into place and you take somebody into custody to secure them.”