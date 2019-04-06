A Ville Platte man was arrested after a police chase in a stolen vehicle ended in Lake Charles.
Dakollian Qwamain Deville, 19, was accused of fleeing from Louisiana State troopers in a stolen 2015 Ford Edge when they attempted to initiate a traffic stop about 7:45 a.m. Friday on Interstate 10 near Sulphur, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal said.
Deville led troopers on a chase to Lake Charles, where he exited the I-10 in an attempt evade police. He ditched the stolen vehicle on Shattuck Street before fleeing on foot and was later apprehended, Senegal said.
No injuries were reported, and no vehicles were damaged during the roughly 10-minute chase, Senegal said.
Deville was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on counts of illegal possession of stolen things, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, possession of Schedule I narcotics, possession of Schedule II narcotics, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, following too close, improper lane use and driving on the shoulder.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Lake Charles Police Department assisted in the chase, Senegal said.