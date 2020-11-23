Two people were killed in an crash involving a utility terrain vehicle in New Iberia on Sunday, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.
Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday deputies responded to a report of a vehicle accident in the 7400 block of Danielle Road. Deputies learned a utility terrain vehicle ran off the sugar cane headland and into a drainage ditch embankment.
The Sheriff's Office said the occupants, Renee Landry Hoffpauir and Chad Stansbury, both 53, died at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.