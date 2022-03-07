An Abbeville man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday shooting at the Country Village Apartments.
Officers responded to a call about 12:05 a.m. Sunday regarding a person possibly being shot at the apartment complex on Coulee Kinney Street, according to a statement from the Abbeville Police Department.
A woman was found at the scene outside of an apartment with a gunshot wound to her neck.
Officers learned that the victim and the suspect, identified as Demontrevon Chavis, allegedly got into an argument. Chavis then allegedly produced a handgun and fired one round, hitting the victim in the neck. The victim stated that the suspect was still in the apartment.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical attention, and officers sealed off the area. During that time, Chavis exited the apartment and was taken into custody without incident.
Officers say they were able to retrieve the weapon used, and a routine check determined that the handgun was reported as stolen.
Chavis was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal possession of a stolen firearm
The victim was treated and later released from the hospital.