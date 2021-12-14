Funeral arrangements have been announced for Kristy Hebert, the Vermilion Parish School Board member and educator killed in a Friday evening crash in Iberia Parish.

Visitation will be held Wednesday at David Funeral Home of Abbeville, 2600 Charity Street, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary recitation scheduled at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Thursday at 8 a.m., until the noon service at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 700 S. Broadway St. in Erath, Hebert’s obituary said. Fr. Andrew Metrejean will preside.

Hebert is survived by her husband, Todd Hebert; her son, Chase; her daughter, Brianna; her father, Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel, and his wife, Pamela; and other family members and loved ones. An education fund has been established at Vermilion Bank in Kaplan for her son, Chase, the obituary said.

The 41-year-old was set to graduate with her Master’s of Educational Leadership from the University of Louisiana at Monroe on Saturday. An experienced educator, she was currently a sixth grade math teacher at Jefferson Island Road Elementary School in Iberia Parish, having previously taught in Vermilion and Acadia parishes.

“To say Kristy was a special person is an absolute understatement. There are no words in the dictionary that could remotely come close to describing how amazing she truly was as an individual. She was so much more than just beautiful, loving, supportive, kind, and thoughtful,” her obituary reads.

“She was courageous, strong, and ambitious in all her endeavors, and she never gave up. Kristy was one-of-a-kind and her story will live on for a lifetime in all of those whom she inspired,” the obituary said.

The 41-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash on La. 14 in Iberia Parish on Friday evening around 6 p.m.

Hebert was riding as the front passenger in a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Ashlee Vincent Broussard, when for reasons unknown Broussard turned left into the path of a 2007 Honda Accord. Her vehicle overturned as a result of the collision, Louisiana State Police said.

Broussard and Hebert were not wearing seat belts when the crash happened. Broussard was not injured, but Hebert suffered fatal injuries. Another passenger in the rear of the 4-Runner was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the Accord also suffered critical injuries and was transported to the hospital, law enforcement said.

A breath sample indicated Broussard was above the legal limit of intoxication to operate a vehicle; impairment on the part of the Accord driver is undetermined. Broussard was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and a count each of vehicular homicide, careless operation and no seat belt.

Staff writer Megan Wyatt contributed to this report.