The Opelousas Police Department says that a 16-year-old was arrested on Wednesday night for illegally carrying a firearm, according to KATC.
Police say that the teen was arrested at the intersection of East and South Streets in Opelousas around 7 pm.
The teen was allegedly found to be in possession of a 9mm pistol with ammunition and a magazine with ammunition for an AK-47 style assault rifle.
The teen was booked on charges of illegal carrying of a weapon by a juvenile and illegal carrying of a weapon in a firearm free zone.
The department says that they will continue to increase patrols this summer as the trend of juvenile crimes increase.