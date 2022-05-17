A caretaker in Broussard was arrested on second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile after a 10-month-old infant was found dead and a 2-year-old was injured.
Broussard Police responded Monday night to an address on E. Third Street in reference to a welfare concern, according to a prepared statement from the police department.
Officers found an infant who was deceased. They also found a 2-year-old with serious injuries. The 2-year-old is hospitalized in critical condition.
Police arrested the caretaker, 49-year-old Tammy Clause of Broussard. She was booked at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident can call the police department at 337-837-6259 or Crimes Stoppers at 232-TIPS.