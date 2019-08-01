Two people have been arrested on obstruction of justice in the homicide of Jacquelyn “Daisy Lynn” Landry.
Landry was 18 when she disappeared from the Lafayette area on or around May 23, 2017. She was last seen in south Lafayette near the intersection of Kaliste Saloom and Farrel roads. Her body has not been found despite extensive searches.
Matthew Perez, 26, and Devan Dufour, 26, were both arrested on counts of obstruction of justice Wednesday, according to a release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. No additional details were made available because the investigation is ongoing.
Malik Davis, 23, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in Landry’s death on May 31, 2017. Davis was again indicted May 1 on a count of obstruction of justice for tampering with evidence in the case. He is being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $250,000 bond.
Davis’s felony trial is currently scheduled for Sept. 16 in front of Judge Patrick Michot, according to court records. The trial has been delayed several times.
Editor's note: This story originally referred to two men being arrested on obstruction. The accused are a man and a woman. The Acadiana Advocate regrets the error.