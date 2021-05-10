An early morning Monday crash north of Opelousas claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy.
Louisiana State Police Troop I reported the single-vehicle crash occurred around 2 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 167 and Louisiana Highway 749.
Troopers said a northbound Ford Explorer on 167 caught their attention and officers attempted a traffic stop. Troopers said the vehicle’s driver would not pull over.
The Trooper halted the chase because of bad weather but later found the Explorer had left the roadway, struck a parked car, overturned and hit a utility pole. Troopers said the vehicle had been stolen in Abbeville.
Four juvenile passengers – none were wearing seatbelts -- were in the vehicle. All were thrown from the vehicle. Trashawn Harrison, 15, was killed in the crash, and three juveniles were taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
The juvenile driver fled the scene on foot, Troopers said. They were seeking the driver Monday and the crash remained under investigation.
Criminal charges were pending, police said.