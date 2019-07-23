Three St. Martin Parish residents were arrested on drug and weapons charges after deputies searched a home in the Catahoula area.
Deputies arrived at the home in the 1000 block of Helen Street in Catahoula on Monday after complaints of possible drug activity and found suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia in plain view. When they were given consent to search, deputies located suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, legend drugs, drug paraphernalia and a firearm, according to a release from spokesperson Maj. Ginny Higgins.
Shane Courville, 51, of St. Martinville was booked on possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, two counts of illegal possession of a firearm in the presences of controlled dangerous substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Danielle Hebert, 34, of Breaux Bridge, was booked on possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, two counts of illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnathan Chautin, 37, of Breaux Bridge, was booked on possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and the sale, distribution or possession of a legend drug.
All three were booked into the St. Martin Parish jail.