The suspect responsible for the shooting death of 22-year-old Kenderick Flugence Jr. has been identified as 20-year-old Taveon Malik Leary of Lafayette, according to Lafayette Police.
Flugence was killed March 24. Officers responded to a call around 8 p.m. in the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue. They found Flugence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot, police said.
First responders took Flugence to a hospital where he died.
A warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Leary, according to a news release from the police department.
Lafayette Police said anyone found to be aiding, preventing apprehension or harboring Leary will be placed under arrest for the appropriate offense upon his capture.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Leary is urged to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.