Lafayette Parish schools officials said there will be an increased police presence at Lafayette High School on Tuesday after a second social media threat was made against students and teachers.
The threat comes after a previous social media post threatening to kill students and teachers sent the high school into a five-hour lockdown Monday, resulting in one arrest.
Police are still investigating the source of both threats.
All LHS students will have to go through metal detector screening and wanding as they enter campus Tuesday morning.
LPSS officials said it has not been confirmed that the arrest made Monday following the school’s lockdown was related to the social media threats.
Monday’s lockdown was spurred by a threatening social media post along with a 911 call stating that there was a student on campus with a gun, Matthew Benoit, spokesperson for the police department, said.
A juvenile was detained and questioned regarding the 911 call and later arrested on counts of terrorizing. A second juvenile was arrested for trespassing on the campus during the lockdown.
No other information about the threats was immediately avalaible.