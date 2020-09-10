Lafayette Police responded to a major crash Thursday on South College Road in Lafayette involving a vehicle and a bicycle, KATC reports.
Lafayette Police say the crash happened at around 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 Block of South College Street. The crash involved a pickup truck and a bicyclist
Officers say the driver of the pickup truck was exiting a private drive heading north on the 1200 block of South College Street when the vehicle collided with a bicyclist.
The bicyclist suffered major injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
This investigation is ongoing, anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department.