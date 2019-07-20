A Lafayette man and Boutte woman were killed when their vehicles collided on La. 3127 near Edgard Saturday.
Lonnie Doucet, 44, was driving west on La. 3127 when he crossed the center line and struck 38-year-old Mindi Becnel just before 6 a.m. Despite both wearing seat belts, Doucet and Becnel sustained fatal injuries, according to a release from Louisiana State Police.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the St. John the Baptist Parish Coroner’s Office.
It’s unknown why Doucet crossed the center line, the release said. Impairment is also unknown but toxicology tests are pending.
The crash remains under investigation.