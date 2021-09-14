Five pedestrians and a vehicle driver were injured following a crash at Johnston Street and University Avenue, KATC reports.
The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Johnston Street and University Avenue when a vehicle ran a red light and struck another vehicle, a Lafayette Police Department spokesperson said.
Five pedestrians were waiting to cross the street and were struck after the vehicles crashed into one another. Four of the pedestrians were treated for minor injuries at the scene. One pedestrian and the driver who’s accused of running the red light were transported to a local hospital for moderate injuries, the spokesperson said.
Both were in stable condition Tuesday afternoon.
Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, but the incident remains under investigation.