The suspect in Lafayette’s first homicide of 2022 has turned herself over to police.
Dawn Harris, 49, was taken into custody voluntarily on Wednesday around 9 p.m. and was later booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a count of second-degree murder, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Harris is accused in the shooting death of 53-year-old Joseph Zeno of Lafayette. Officers responded to the 400 block of Haig Street at 12:54 a.m. on Monday and found Zeno suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, Green said.
The investigation into Zeno’s death is ongoing and anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.