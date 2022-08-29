Crime file photo

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a 14-year-old Friday on terrorizing charges after an alleged school shooting threat.

About 5:30 p.m. Friday deputies got a call about a threat from a student at Sam Houston High School.

Detectives learned that several text messages were sent, allegedly by a 14-year-old student, threatening a school shooting.

Detectives located the boy at his residence and after speaking with him he was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with terrorizing, deputies say.

