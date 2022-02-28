Two people were killed Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Hwy. 35 in Acadia Parish, Louisiana State Police said.
Derrick D. Ceasar Jr., 20, and Tywon J. Thorn, 20, both of Crowley, died in the accident.
Troopers were called to the crash near Pointe Noir Road around 7 p.m., LSP said in a press release.
Ceasar was driving a 2000 Buick Century south on L.A. 35 and crossed the center line into the northbound travel lane, investigators say.
A 2010 Ford Expedition traveling north on L.A. 35 slowed down and entered the shoulder in an effort to avoid the oncoming Buick, but was unsuccessful.
The two vehicles hit head-on in the northbound shoulder.
Both Ceasar and Thorn were not wearing seatbelts during the crash, investigators said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Expedition and several passengers were taken to the hospital with what troopers described as minor to moderate injuries. Ten passengers were in the vehicle, including at least one child, according to LSP.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers.
The accident remains under investigation.