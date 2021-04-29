A Lafayette IHOP is closed for cleaning and repairs after an overnight grease fire caused major fire damage to the kitchen, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 4000 Ambassador Caffery Parkway at 5:17 a.m. after an employee discovered the damage from the overnight fire. When firefighters arrived, the flames had been extinguished but smoke filled the dining area.
Video surveillance showed the fire started around 1:30 a.m., about two hours after employees left for the night, Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
Investigators determined the employees had cleaned a griddle before leaving and accidentally left a burner on, which started the fire. The hood suppression system activated about 50 minutes after the fire started and extinguished it, but the kitchen sustained major fire damage, Trahan said.
The fire was ruled an accident. The IHOP will be closed until cleanup and repairs are complete, the statement said.