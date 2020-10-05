Two groups exchanged gunfire early Monday morning, resulting in several arrests, according to a statement from the Lafayette Police Department.
Lafayette Police responded to a call about shots fired about 1 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of W. Foch Street, according to the statement from LPD spokesperson Wayne Griffin.
Once on scene, officers found several spent casings in the roadway and learned that a victim had been transported to a local hospital prior to their arrival.
The investigation revealed that a group of individuals arrived at the location and began shooting at a second group of individuals already there. The second group returned gunfire. The first group of individuals then drove away.
Investigators arrested Daniel Davis IV, 20, of Lafayette for five counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Two juveniles were also arrested. One was arrested on three counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a stolen firearm. The second juvenile was arrested for accessory after the fact. Both juveniles were booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.
This is an ongoing investigation.