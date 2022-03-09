Ousted Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover’s appeal of his firing was rejected after the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board considered two key elements of his case Wednesday: whether Glover was a permanent or probationary employee when he was fired and whether he had enough time to prove himself in the role.
Glover was fired on Oct. 7, roughly 10 months into his stint as the Lafayette Police Department’s full-time police chief. He and his attorney argued he was blindsided after frequent praise from Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration over his performance.
At the heart of the argument between Lafayette Consolidated Government attorney Mike Hebert and Glover’s attorney, J. Arthur Smith III was which civil service provisions — outlined both in state law and local system rules — applied to Glover’s situation.
Smith argued that rules applied to municipal civil service employees both under state law and LCG policy should also apply in Glover’s situation, including rules surrounding the length of the probationary period Glover was under.
Hebert argued that police employees are subject to a one-year probationary period and if Glover wasn’t expressly confirmed as a permanent employee after six months, he was still subject to at-will employment rules and could be fired at any point with or without reason until the one year mark.
The board agreed, voting 4-0 that Glover was a probationary employee when he was fired.
Hebert then guided Cydra Wingerter, chief administrative officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government, through her personal notes and calendar entries outlining meetings she held with Glover, both one-on-one and in group settings, as the city-parish argued Glover was given ample time and support to prove he could do the job.
Wingerter was Glover’s direct supervisor in the LCG organizational hierarchy and for the first time gave public insight into the decision-making behind Glover’s firing.
Wingerter said she highlighted some areas of concern during a September performance meeting with Glover, including the need for better communication with higher-ups, improved unity of command in LPD and increased delegation, but she and Guillory didn’t lose full confidence in Glover’s leadership until concerns were brought forward about Glover’s handling of a complaint against a Lafayette Police Department captain.
The complaint centered on Captain Mike Brown, who was accused of harassing a resident at his Saint John Street residence over rent collection and eviction of his tenants in mid-December 2020.
Questions about the investigation were initially raised to the fire and police civil service board by Michael Lunsford, leader of Citizens for a New Louisiana.
Wingerter said she and Guillory became worried by Glover’s handling of the matter after then-LPD internal affairs Lt. Chastity Arwood raised issue with the chief’s characterization of the case’s handling.
Arwood said he labeled an inquiry into the Brown complaint as an investigation at a September fire and police civil service board meeting; Arwood said an IA investigation has a particular procedure that Glover did not call for in the Brown matter.
“We became quite concerned with his integrity as our chief of police and his competence as our chief of police, with his ability to carry out the duties of the office,” Wingerter said.
“The confidence lost stemmed from the untruthfulness that we picked up on following the investigation/not investigation, whether it be an untruth or an incompetence of how to carry out an investigation, that was the absolutely the bottom line of losing confidence,” she said.
Glover’s handling of a “suggestive” TikTok video an officer made in partial uniform was also a point of concern, she said.
The particulars of the video were not shared, but Wingerter said after making Glover aware of the video and instructing him to act, administrators did not feel he followed policy in disciplining the employee, raising concerns about his ability to police his staff.
Smith and Glover argued that any displeasure voiced by Guillory and Wingerter throughout his 10-month service was shared during the course of operational discussions and at no point were areas of concern identified as points being tallied against Glover for evaluation purposes.
The Baton Rouge-based attorney argued Wingerter did not follow fair standards for employee evaluations, failing to keep an adequate record of Glover’s deficiencies and not explicitly communicating where he wasn’t meeting expectations for formal evaluation.
Glover said he was led to believe he was performing strongly through text and email exchanges with Guillory and Wingerter.
“I thought Sept. 13 I was going to be told that I was confirmed,” Glover said, referring to the evaluation meeting with Wingerter.
“Don’t tell him he’s doing a great job and then ambush him later…that’s not fair,” Smith said.
Hebert said the argument was moot because the guidelines Smith claimed LCG did not follow in the employee evaluation manual, police department’s general orders and elsewhere don’t apply to the handling of directors, who are considered a separate executive tier; Smith repeatedly disagreed.
Smith said he’s advising Glover to appeal the board’s decision to a court of law but wouldn’t elaborate on the particulars of his client’s next legal steps.
The Baton Rouge-based attorney said they’ll be aggressive about seeking a review of the decision and believes that city-parish officials were wrong in their assertion that elements of civil service law don’t apply in Glover’s case.
“This is the first round, first minute,” Glover said.