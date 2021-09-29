Officials with the state Attorney General's Office booked two local men with child pornography, according to KATC.

Charles Greenwald, 50 of Lafayette, was booked with 25 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, 10 counts ofdistribution of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 and 40 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

Arthur Scruggs, 59 of Lafayette, was booked with 117 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

According to the AG's office, the arrests resulted from a joint investigation with The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police, and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Greenwald and Scruggs were booked and were in Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Wednesday, according to LPCC records.