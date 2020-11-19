One man was arrested after police say a child custody exchange ended in gunfire in the Planet Fitness parking lot on Northeast Evangeline Thruway Wednesday night.
Bryant Batiste, 27, and the victim were arguing in the gym’s parking lot around 9 p.m. when Batiste drew a handgun and shot the 32-year-old man in the face. First responders provided first aid to the injured man and he was later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a statement from Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.
Batiste, of Lafayette, was arrested on a count of attempted second-degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.