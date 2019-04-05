A missing Port Barre teen has been located in Colorado and is safe.
Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux announced Friday he received a call from the Federal Bureau of Investigation around 2 p.m. and they confirmed missing Port Barre 15-year-old Domeanna Spell and 47-year-old Cory Shane Disotel were located in Colorado.
Domeanna went missing March 28 after she got off the bus at Port Barre High School and got into a car with Disotel. He’s described as a family friend, KATC reports.
In an email to The Acadiana Advocate, agent Craig Betbeze with the New Orleans FBI office said the two were found in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, a town less than an hour north of the state border with New Mexico.
Disotel is in police custody and faces state and federal charges.
“This was a joint effort with our agency, the FBI, U.S. Marshals, State Police, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and many other agencies and organizations, working tirelessly and fervently,” Boudreaux said. “We are so thankful that the hard work paid off and the end result was this girl was found safe.”
The case remains under investigation.