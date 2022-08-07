A local teacher was arrested Saturday for sexual battery, according to Opelousas Police.
Police arrested 45-year-old Raymundo Clorio, a Spanish teacher at North Central High School, for sexual battery, according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin Mclendon.
Police responded to a call just before 7 p.m. about a belligerent male who was inappropriately touching employees at a business in the 1200 block of Heather Drive, according to police.
Police talked to multiple witnesses and victims and determined Clorio had inappropriately touched four victims, two of those incidents would be sexual battery, according to Opelousas Police Chief Mclendon
Police said Clorio was intoxicated. He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail for sexual battery, simple battery and disturbing the peace, according to police.