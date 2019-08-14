A Lafayette grand jury handed down indictments for several men and women Wednesday, including charges in two homicide cases.
Sean Perroncel and Maximilian Trautmann were both indicted on conspiracy to distribute methamphetamines in the homicide case of 25-year-old Pernell Boudreaux, who in March was found dead near a construction site in the 300 block of Lebesque Road.
The scene was only 100 or so yards from the home Boudreaux shared with his mother and other family members in the Country Pine Mobile Estates mobile home park. Boudreaux was a father to three children, all under the age of 4 at the time of his death.
The two men were previously indicted March 27 on one count each of second-degree murder in Boudreaux’s killing. Perroncel, 32, and Trautmann, 23, originally also faced one count each of armed robbery in the case but that charge was dismissed against both men.
Tristian Lafauci, 23, was indicted on a count of second-degree murder in the June 14 shooting death of his father, 44-year-old Leo Lafauci. The fatal shooting happened in the 200 block of Alice Drive near its intersection with Empire Drive, just days before Father’s Day.
Lafauci family friend Christy Couvillier said at the time that Leo Lafauci’s wife, Stacy, and the couple’s five children were reeling from his death. The children were especially struggling after losing both “their father and their big brother in a second.”
Couvillier was at the family’s home cleaning up the aftermath of the shooting, including blood smeared across the family’s side door and carport so the younger children could return home and collect their belongings without being traumatized, she said.
The grand jury dismissed attempted murder charges against 21-year-old Jordan Simmons. Simmons was arrested on three counts of attempted second-degree murder after he was accused in a July 4 shooting in Carencro.
The shooting killed one man, 20-year-old Jaqualon Sellers. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Brockton Drive around midnight July 4. Sellers was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he was pronounced dead.
Simmons and four others were arrested on various charges in the case, including a 16-year-old arrested on a count of second-degree murder. Three of the suspects arrested are juveniles.