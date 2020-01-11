A 28-year-old Breaux Bridge man died Saturday after he was ejected from an all-terrain vehicle.
Jarrell Batiste was riding the ATV near the corner of Louise and Anderson Streets when he ran off the road for unknown reasons. The vehicle flipped after hitting a culvert and Batiste was ejected from the 4-wheeler, a statement from Breaux Bridge Police Assistant Chief Terry Latiolais said.
Officers responded to the crash at 1:45 p.m. but Batiste died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, the release said.