A 56-year-old Basile man was killed Tuesday night while traveling on an electric moped in Evangeline Parish.
Maritan Romero was riding westbound on US 190 near LA 3068 around 10 p.m. when a 1999 Pontiac traveling in the same direction struck Romero’s 2018 Cabo Cruiser moped from behind, according to State Police. Romero, who was wearing a helmet, was “ejected” from the moped and landed in a ditch, police say. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Impairment is not suspected, but toxicology results are pending and the wreck remains under investigation.