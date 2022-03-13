Firefighters responded to a single-family home fire Sunday morning, according to a statement from Lafayette Fire Department.
Firefighters responded around 3:20 a.m. to reports of a house fire in the 100 block of Eleventh Street, LFD said.
The home was abandoned and unoccupied, and no one was reported injured, LFD said.
Items found in the house indicate that individuals may have been squatting in the home, LFD said, saying that the individuals may have attempted to escape the cold temperatures overnight and stay warm.
Twenty-seven firefighters responded to extinguish the house fire after witnesses driving by on SE Envangeline Thurway reported it.
The firefighters extinguished the fire within 20 minutes and the home sustained major fire damage.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.