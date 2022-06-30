A 19-year-old man was shot while driving on Johnston Street Thursday morning, the Lafayette Police Department said.
Officers responded to the 4600 block of Johnston Street around 11:20 a.m., where they say officers found a 19-year-old man who reported being shot in the leg while driving. The victim felt a pain in his leg and realized he’d been shot when he saw his leg was bleeding, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette CrimeStoppers at 232-TIPS.