A Deridder man was arrested after shooting a Broussard woman in the hand during an altercation between neighbors Saturday night, police said.
Philip Leblanc III, of Deridder, was arrested following a disturbance around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Mary Street in Broussard, Chief Brannon Decou wrote in a Sunday press release. A female victim, who was not named in the news release, suffered a single gunshot wound to the hand and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
Two other individuals, an adult male and a juvenile male, were also in the Mary Street home at the time of the shooting but did not suffer any injuries, the news release said.
While searching Leblanc's residence, police said they found a handgun, several magazines with live ammunition and marijuana.
Leblanc was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following counts:
- attempted second degree murder
- aggravated assault
- aggravated criminal damage to property
- possession of a schedule I drug
- possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office assisted Broussard Police with this case.