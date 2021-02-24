The 19-year-old suspect accused of killing two people and wounding two others in a shooting at Moore Park in October was indicted by a Lafayette grand jury on Wednesday.

Jamyron Christun Magee, 19, of Angie, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 18-year-old Nathaniel Sharpley and 19-year-old Ja’Kyrie Javon Clark, and a count of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of an 18-year-old Opelousas man. The grand jury declined a charge of attempted first-degree murder against Magee in the shooting of a 20-year-old Lafayette woman.

A first-degree murder charge carries the potential for the death penalty, but the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said it does not intend to seek the death penalty against Magee in a December court filing. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 4.

Magee is accused of shooting the victims during an after hours “teen party” in a parking lot on the northern end of Moore Park on Oct. 15. The chaos of the shooting’s aftermath was captured on Facebook Live video by 37-year-old Donnell Lewis, who works security at nightclubs and was contracted for the event. He estimated around 500 to 600 people attended the party at its height.

Lewis told reporters the gunfire erupted as the party was winding down after a Lafayette Police Department officer patrolled through the park. The 37-year-old, a military veteran and former law enforcement officer, said the scene was “like hell” as the young party goers fled in terror and tried to help the injured. One of Lewis’ videos showed first responders performing CPR on a man lying on the ground while bystanders cried nearby.