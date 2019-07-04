A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Carencro — the second fatal shooting reported in Lafayette Parish in less than 12 hours.
Carencro Police Chief David Anderson said officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Brockton Drive shortly after midnight Wednesday following reports of a disturbance involving weapons.
Officers learned a man had been shot and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, Anderson said.
The victim's identity has not been released.
Shortly after the shooting, three suspects — two juveniles and an adult man — were pulled over while driving in the Lafayette city limits and taken into custody.
Anderson said the investigation is ongoing and would not say if the man and two male juveniles had been booked in the case yet.