A man was seriously injured early Sunday morning in Opelousas after being struck by "multiple rounds of gunfire," according to a news release from the Opelousas Police Department.
The victim, who has not been identified by police, was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect as they investigate the shooting.
A 911 call came in just before 5 a.m. Sunday about a victim that had been seriously injured in a public parking area in the 300 block of South Academy Street in Opelousas.
Police said the shooting may have occurred almost an hour before the victim was located. There is no suspect or motive at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500.