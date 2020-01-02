A Crowley man was arrested Saturday after he held a woman against her will and raped her, police say.
Tony James Trumps, Sr., 49, was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail Saturday on counts of first-degree rape and false imprisonment. His bond is currently set at $135,000, a statement from Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said.
Police responded to the 400 block of East Jeanette Street around 1 p.m. Friday and found the 37-year-old victim, who reported Trumps had held her against her will at a makeshift barn and residence. While captive, Trumps forcibly had sex with her, Broussard’s statement said.
The victim was transported to Acadia General Hospital where a rape kit was performed. Statements were taken from the victim and witnesses and Trumps was located at the makeshift barn. He was questioned while in custody and later booked into the parish jail, the chief’s statement said.