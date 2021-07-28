Less than two months after the city installed signs discouraging panhandling, Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover on Tuesday ordered all uniformed officers to enforce the city's panhandling laws or face discipline.
Glover conveyed the order to his officers in an internal memo Tuesday that was shared with local news outlets. It orders uniformed officers to enforce panhandling laws. Those en route to other assignments are ordered to report panhandlers to watch command.
In the memo, Glover refers to a "specialized panhandling detail."
Sent a list of questions Wednesday about his order and the panhandling detail, Senior Corporal Bridgette Dugas, public information officer, said, Glover was "not interested in elaborating any further on that topic."
Glover's crackdown on panhandlers hit a nerve with some on social media who questioned why the new police chief, hired by Mayor-President Josh Guillory in December, is focusing on panhandlers when people are being injured or murdered almost every week in the city.
For example, on July 11, a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 200 block of Harrington. The suspect is a 16-year-old male.
On July 13, two people were injured, not fatally, in a drive-by shooting on Doc Duhon Road after a verbal altercation at a Moss Street convenience store.
A stabbing in the 400 block of South St. Antoine Street July 23 took the life of a man and the next day, on July 24, the driver of a vehicle on Northeast Evangeline Thruway was fatally shot. The suspect is a 17-year-old.
In a statement released Tuesday night after learning of the leaked internal memo, Glover said the police department added personnel to a unit to crack down on drunk driving in the city.
"Other initiatives designed to maintain a safe city include internal instructions to enforce our ordinances that protect pedestrians, solicitors and individuals in roadways," Glover wrote. "The enforcement of our local pedestrian ordinances does not prevent our department from addressing other violations of the law."
A spokesperson for Guillory said Wednesday the directive to crack down on panhandlers came from the police chief, not the mayor-president.
Glover's directive comes less than two months after city workers installed 40 signs that discourage motorists from giving money to panhandlers and after police issued dozens of warrants for alleged drug dealers they said posed as panhandlers to disguise their illegal drug transactions.
In September, the City and Parish Councils shot down an ordinance that would have prohibited people from standing or sitting within 36 inches of roadways. The local law was aimed at people who stand in roadway medians and alongside roadways begging for money, many of whom are homeless, local activists alleged at the time.