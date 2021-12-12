The pedestrian killed in a Dec. 6 crash in St. Landry Parish has been identified as 15-year old Cheyenne Cesar Thomas of Ville Platte.
Thomas was identified as the victim in the fatal crash by Louisiana State Police Troop I in a Saturday news release. The fatal crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 on U.S. 71 near Roy Baker Road in St. Landry Parish. Initially, the victim was described as an unidentified Black female.
State Police said the pedestrian was walking north in the center of the northbound lane of U.S. 71 when she was struck by a northbound 2000 Ford F250 pickup. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
The driver of the F250 submitted a breath sample, indicating no alcohol present, and was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said. The driver was properly restrained and suffered no injuries.
In 2020, fatalities involving pedestrians increased by 19%. A majority of pedestrian fatalities, nearly 70 percent, occur at night. Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, not walking too close to roadways and walking against the flow of traffic could prevent most pedestrian-related crashes.
Troop I has investigated 57 fatal crashes resulting in 68 deaths in 2021.