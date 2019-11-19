Four teens in connection to the burglary of an ATM machine inside an Arnaudville business in late October were arrested on multiple counts by St. Martin Sheriff's deputies Nov. 19.

Dartamian Landry, 18, of Houston, was booked for simple burglary and illegal possession of stolen things, while Lason Edmond, 18, of Arnaudville, was arrested for the same charges as Landry as well as criminal conspiracy and illegal possession of a stolen firearm, authorities said.

Edmond was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, while Landry awaits extradition to St. Martin Parish from the Houston Police Department, which helped St. Martin Parish deputies arrest him.

The other two teens, both 17, were not named and listed as juveniles. One from Arnaudville was charged with simple burglary, while the other teen from Carencro was arrested for simple burglary, criminal conspiracy and illegal possession of stolen things.

The ATM was stolen from a business by the four teens in the 1000 block of Coteau Rodaire Road around 4 a.m. on Oct. 22. Video surveillance inside the business caught footage of masked individuals breaking into the store after reversing a pickup truck through a window.

The footage showed five suspects involved in the burglary, even though only four men were arrested. Deputies continue to investigate the incident.