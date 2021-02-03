A fugitive from Houston wanted in connection with two homicide investigations was taken into custody following a standoff at an Opelousas apartment complex, KATC has reported.
The Opelousas Police Department said Gerald Washington was taken into custody overnight by the U.S. Marshal's Office.
Investigators were alerted Tuesday that Washington was in Opelousas and he was apprehended at the Down's Apartment complex in the 1900 block of Creswell Lane.
According to KTRK, in October 2018, Washington was charged with murder and two aggravated assaults stemming from a shooting in October 2017. In that incident Washington allegedly got into a car and shot three women killing one.
Washington was given a $200,000 bond, and put on an ankle monitor.
After making bond, investigators say Washington allegedly committed another murder in February 2020. He then reportedly tampered with and removed his ankle monitor, becoming a fugitive.
The Opelousas Police Department and St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office assisted the U.S. Marshal's Office in the incident.