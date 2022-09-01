A 17-year-old Duson boy was killed after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle on an Acadia Parish highway Wednesday night.
Nathan L. LeBlanc, 17, was riding a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on La. 95 when Mary Batiste of Jennings, headed north in a 2012 GMC Yukon, turned left across the southbound lane to get on the westbound on-ramp for Interstate 10, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
LeBlanc collided with the right side of the Yukon. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m.
The 17-year-old was wearing an approved safety helmet but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Batiste was wearing a seatbelt and reported minor injuries, the trooper said.
She submitted a breath sample, which showed no alcohol in her system. Blood samples were collected from Batiste and LeBlanc for testing, Gossen said.
The crash remains under investigation.