A bicyclist was killed Tuesday night in Iberia Parish when he was struck by motorist attempting to illegally pass another vehicle on a two-lane road.
The victim, 32-year-old Donald Henry of New Iberia, was riding eastbound against traffic around 9 p.m. on LA 182 near Jeanerette High School, where there are no street lights. The driver of an eastbound Ford F-150 switched into the westbound lane — in which Henry was riding in the same direction — to pass another vehicle even though it was marked as a no-passing zone, according to State Police.
The driver, 19-year-old Like Cormier of Jeanerette, struck the bicycle, forcing Henry into the air. Henry was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say Henry was wearing a black leather jacket and black shorts, and the bicycle did not have reflectors. Cormier was cited for illegally passing.
The crash remains under investigation.