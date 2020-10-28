An Opelousas man has died after suffering injuries in a single-vehicle crash in early October.
Matthew Washington, 67, died on Oct. 15 after his 2014 GMC Sierra crashed into a tree that had fallen across La. 749 near Hanger Road around 8:45 p.m. Oct. 9. Louisiana State Police troopers were informed of Washington’s death Wednesday, a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Washington was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries in a private vehicle after the crash. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and impairment is unknown. The crash remains under investigation, Gossen said.