A New Iberia man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while trying to assist a driver stuck in a ditch.
Ken Delahoussaye, 47, was struck and killed around 9:15 p.m. Thursday while crossing the US 90 frontage road near Darnall Road. Delahoussaye was attempting to aid a driver whose vehicle went in a ditch because of an earlier crash, a release from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen.
As Delahoussaye crossed the service road, he was struck by 26-year-old Jerry Reaux of New Iberia who was traveling westbound in a 2015 Kia Optima. Delahoussaye was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, the release said.
Impairment is not suspected of either Delahoussaye or Reaux, but Reaux did submit to a breathalyzer exam, which showed no alcohol in his system, Gossen said. Reaux was wearing his seat belt and wasn’t injured during the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.